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Apartments for sale in Tsar Kaloian, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Tsar Kaloyan, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Tsar Kaloyan, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/2
IBG Real Estate sells industrial premise with a total area of 126 sq.m. on the 3rd floor, di…
$29,066
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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