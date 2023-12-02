Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Targovishte

Commercial real estate in Targovishte, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Warehouse 6 rooms with parking, with Online tour in Targovishte, Bulgaria
Warehouse 6 rooms with parking, with Online tour
Targovishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Area 754 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a warehouse of 754 sq.m built-up area with a plot of 2084 sq.m. in Targovishte I…
€285,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir