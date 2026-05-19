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Houses with garage for sale in Svishtov, Bulgaria

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3 bedroom house in Alekovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Alekovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this 3-bedroom house with a sunny and fertile garden, located in the…
$19,460
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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