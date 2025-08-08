Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sveti Vlas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a luxurious two-story detached house with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in the Venid Eco Village…
$623,661
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 250 m²
A wonderful house with a plot and panoramic sea view in Sveti Vlas. Price: 378,000 € House a…
$390,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go