Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sveti Vlas
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Golf-course

Studios near golf course for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in the complex "Imper…
$72,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go