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Terraced Penthouses for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 8/8
👑 Penthouse on the upper floor with the panorama of the sea: Grandiose four-room apartment i…
$346,536
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