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Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/7
🏛️ Twin-length Luxe with Sea View and Mountains: Exclusive Mesonet in Villa FlorenceWe offer…
$319,790
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Bulgarian Expert
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English, Русский, Български
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/5
🏛️ The door style and silence of the inner garden: an exclusive two-story mezzanine in the A…
$348,448
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ANTONIA: Amazing two-level apartment with huge terraces!We bring to your attention a unique …
$121,364
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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