Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious furnished maisonette in the Garden of Eden complex, Sveti Vlas. The a…
$164,741
Leave a request
Agency
GINY DOM
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
We offer a spacious furnished penthouse with SEA and MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Antonia complex, S…
$327,275
Leave a request
Agency
GINY DOM
