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Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 3
← ARTHUR: Five-room penthouse in three levels – the epitome of luxury in St. Vlas!We bring t…
$669,437
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