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Terraced Houses for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Your family home by the sea in St. Vlas - coziness, style and nature in one place!Good to sh…
$432,131
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/2
🌳 Own Garden and Royal Space: Luxury Three-Bedroom Apartment in MillenniumWe offer for sale …
$319,790
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