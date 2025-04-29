Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sveti Vlas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 250 m²
A wonderful house with a plot and panoramic sea view in Sveti Vlas. Price: 378,000 € House a…
$390,531
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go