Pool Apartments for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

penthouses
12
studios
17
1 BHK
176
2 BHK
215
39 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен тристаен апартамент с ФРОНТАЛНА ГЛЕДКА КЪМ МОРЕТО И ПЛАНИНАТА…
$232,918
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for sale a beautiful studio with a view of the pool in a new complex located 300 me…
$61,256
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
A spacious two-room apartment of 76 m² is located on the 2nd floor of the complex and has a …
$94,533
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
We offer for sale a stylishly furnished studio in the Helios complex, located in one of the …
$64,806
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Church Drims, 1 bedroom apartment, St. VlasApartments with 1 bedroom, in the closed type com…
$130,830
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 48 m²
A cozy one-bedroom apartment of 48 m² is located on the second floor and has a view of the t…
$90,917
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
For sale 2-room apartment in a complex in Sveti Vlas, just 200 meters from the sea. The apar…
$79,553
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Special offer! Apartments with stunning views of the endless waters of the Black Sea in a pr…
$82,651
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 72 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Sveti Vlas! The area of ​​the apartment is …
$79,036
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
Welcome to a comfortable one-room apartment located on the third floor of a complex in the r…
$66,122
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
A two-room apartment 100 meters from the beautiful beach in the resort of Elenite, which wil…
$61,988
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a wonderful studio with a view of the pool in the Royal Palm complex, loca…
$59,904
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
A new exclusive offer in an elite complex, located in a quiet picturesque area near the moun…
$98,149
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE MOUNTAIN in the…
$96,452
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
A spacious studio with the possibility of redevelopment in an apartment with one bedroom in …
$97,622
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
we offer     stylish apartment on the first line of the sea in St. Vlas, with a view of the …
$162,287
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale two-room apartment in the complex “Triumph”, Sveti Vlas    • Area: 60 m2.  • …
$88,086
Agency
Inreal4U ltd.
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
A comfortable one -room apartment located on the third floor of the complex in the resort ci…
$64,985
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with stunning sea views in a complex located in the town of S…
$82,848
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 93 m²
Spacious apartment on the first line by the beach in a complex in Elenite. The apartment is …
$106,414
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 83 m²
A magnificent 3-room apartment in a complex on the first line of the sea in Sveti Vlas.The a…
$136,262
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 58 m²
2-room apartment in a complex in St. Vlas, only 200 meters from the sea. Aparter with one …
$80,586
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 83 m²
The magnificent 3-room apartment in the prestigious complex located on the first line of the…
$136,262
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale a 3-room apartment with a sea view in a complex located in the picturesque…
$164,674
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
We offer for sale a two -room apartment with a sea view and a pool in the Galatea complex, l…
$89,857
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Spacious one bedroom apartment of 74 sq.m. located on the ground floor overlooking the city.…
$78,003
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Spacious three-room apartment with sea view in a complex in the village of Elenite. The apar…
$140,916
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
The complex, located on the seafront in a quiet southern bay, is a paradise for those lookin…
$98,149
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious studio with a view of the pool and a panoramic view of the sea …
$69,162
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/6
Renovated apartment complex, 300 meters from the sea   The complex is located in the town…
$217,046
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
