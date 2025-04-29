Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Bulgaria
  Sveti Vlas
  Residential
  Apartment
  Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен тристаен апартамент с ФРОНТАЛНА ГЛЕДКА КЪМ МОРЕТО И ПЛАНИНАТА…
$232,918
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE MOUNTAIN in the…
$96,452
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
Price on request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Spacious three-room apartment with sea view in a complex in the village of Elenite. The apar…
$140,916
Leave a request
