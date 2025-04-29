Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

13 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/5
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Garden of Eden Complex – Fully Furnished & Ideal for Year-…
$109,844
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale: A furnished one-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious Paradise Garden compl…
$140,932
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/6
Furnished One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in the Prestigious ”Garden of Eden” Complex, Sveti …
$139,206
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
Malka Vodenitsa 2" - apartments in one of the best resorts in Bulgaria on favorable terms …
$108,029
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale: A furnished two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the Garden of Eden complex, S…
$195,759
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
Studio for Sale in Garden of Eden Complex, Sveti Vlas 📍 Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria 🏖️ Only 30m fro…
$91,513
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Floor 6/6
Penthouse with Sea View in the ”Garden of Eden” Complex, Sveti Vlas Area: 161 m² Floor: 6th …
$435,020
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale: A furnished one-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the Garden of Eden complex, S…
$157,193
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/6
For Sale: Furnished Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in the Prestigious Garden of Eden Co…
$237,456
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/6
One-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View | Ipanema Beach, Sveti Vlas | Only 5m from the…
$132,142
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious Studio for Sale in the Luxury Complex Villa Florence, Sveti Vlas We are pleased to …
$101,925
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale: A furnished two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the Garden of Eden complex, S…
$181,043
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale: A two-bedroom apartment just 50 meters from the beach in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria. Are…
$237,456
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
