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Hotels for sale in Sungurlare, Bulgaria

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Hotel 108 m² in Lozarevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 108 m²
Lozarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Description of object: The village of Lozarevo is a lively and well-connected community with…
$131,926
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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