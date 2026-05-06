Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Stambolovo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Stambolovo, Bulgaria

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Description of object: The offered three-room apartment is located in the well-maintained re…
$76,226
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stambolovo, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go