Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sredec
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Sredec, Bulgaria

Sofia
9
2 properties total found
Shop 1 350 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop 1 350 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 350 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
$3,58M
Leave a request
Shop 307 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop 307 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 9
DIRECT FROM AN INVESTOR! DREAM VISION REAL ESTATE Sells a spacious store suitable for a wide…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go