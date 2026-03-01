Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sitovo, Bulgaria

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Popina, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Popina, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer a charming house for sale in the well-organised village located very…
$23,037
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
