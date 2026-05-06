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Apartments for sale in Sadovo, Bulgaria

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Apartment in Cheshnegirovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Cheshnegirovo, Bulgaria
Area 49 797 m²
Industrial / Logistics Land for Sale | Near Plovdiv, on Main Road E-80 IBG Real Estates offe…
$687,917
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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