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Hotels for sale in Ruse, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Hotel 150 m² in Byala, Bulgaria
Hotel 150 m²
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 150 m²
Description of object: For sale is a newly built two-story single-family house in a quiet lo…
$296,819
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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