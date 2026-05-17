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Hotels for sale in Razgrad, Bulgaria

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Hotel 91 m² in Zavet, Bulgaria
Hotel 91 m²
Zavet, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Description of object: This house is the ideal choice for anyone seeking a cozy home that co…
$62,429
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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