Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Investment

Monthly rent of investment properties in Bulgaria

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Plot for rent in Sofia, Bulgaria - Orlandovtsi district, located at 14 Lazar Mihaylov Blvd., 1075 m2 in Sofia, Bulgaria
TOP TOP
Plot for rent in Sofia, Bulgaria - Orlandovtsi district, located at 14 Lazar Mihaylov Blvd., 1075 m2
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 075 m²
Number of floors 1
Plot for rent in Sofia, Orlandovtsi district, located at 14 Lazar Mihaylov Blvd. Just a 2‑m…
$1,393
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go