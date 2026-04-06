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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Primorski, Bulgaria

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2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/5
🔥 Rentals🔥 3-room with a warm floor and sea view! With 2 bedrooms 100 m from Kabakum Beach.*…
$1,160
per month
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
Русский
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