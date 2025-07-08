Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Primorski, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a house with a panoramic sea view over two floors w…
$789,208
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a modern and stylish three-story villa in the beaut…
$384,666
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
