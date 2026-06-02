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Pool Apartments for sale in Primorski, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
🏰 Queen's Space in Sunny Fort: 130 M2 and Southern SunWe offer for sale a unique three-room …
$121,010
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Properties features in Primorski, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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