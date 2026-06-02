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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Primorski, Bulgaria

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1 BHK
4
2 BHK
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/5
LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION! BOUTIQUE BUILDING! UNDISCLOSED SEA VIEW! New modern building in …
$306,059
VAT
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Properties features in Primorski, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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