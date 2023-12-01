Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Land
  4. Pleven

Lands for sale in Pleven, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Plot of land in Novachene, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Novachene, Bulgaria
Property for sale near Nikopol and Danube River IBG Real Estates offers for sale a proper…
€3,500
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir