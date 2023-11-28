Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Pazardzhik
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Pazardzik, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Pazardzik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 445 m²
Bestay Property offers to your attention a family furnished house, with a top location in th…
€445,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir