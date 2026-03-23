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Residential properties for sale in Pavel Bania, Bulgaria

apartments
7
7 properties total found
Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
$97,085
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Area 38 m²
$71,114
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
$187,116
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AuraAura
Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Area 41 m²
$78,748
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
$61,619
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
$63,944
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
$784,771
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Properties features in Pavel Bania, Bulgaria

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