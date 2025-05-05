Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Ovcha kupel
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Ovcha kupel, Bulgaria

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse in Sofia City, Bulgaria
Penthouse
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Area 305 m²
Floor 6/6
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES He sells a multi-bedroom apartment in sheepcha Kupel. The ap…
$446,105
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ovcha kupel, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go