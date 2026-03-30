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Houses for sale in Opan, Bulgaria

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8 bedroom House in Byal Izvor, Bulgaria
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8 bedroom House
Byal Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 4 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Guest House for Sale in Bulgaria – Established Tourism Business Operating business for 6 …
$871,967
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