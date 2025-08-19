Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Obzor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Obzor, Bulgaria

1 BHK
33
2 BHK
18
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer a spacious unfurnished two-bedroom apartment in the South Beach Apartment complex, …
$82,731
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a furnished two-bedroom apartment in the South Beach Apartment complex, Obzor. T…
$120,527
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a furnished one-bedroom apartment in the South Beach Apartment complex, Obzor. T…
$91,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Tut TravelTut Travel
1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a spacious unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in the South Beach Apartment complex, …
$64,944
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go