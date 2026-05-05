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Terraced Villas for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Villa 5 rooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa 5 rooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Property Description We offer an exclusive two-storey villa with a private pool located…
$468,109
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Swimming pool
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