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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive!!! New houses on Fakhwerk technologies, with a panoramic view of the sea and mount…
$262,966
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Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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