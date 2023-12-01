Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Montana

Commercial real estate in Montana, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with garage in Mitrovtsi, Bulgaria
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with garage
Mitrovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 1 457 m²
Bestay Property presents a furniture manufacturing company in the village of Mitrovtsi in Mo…
€550,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir