  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Land
  4. Mladost

Lands for sale in Mladost, Bulgaria

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Mladost, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 2 892 m²
Quadrat Agency offers for sale a plot of land 2892 sq. M on 7-11km Tsarigradsko shose Blvd…
€4,20M
Plot of land in Mladost, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 4 769 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str   Area: 4769 sq. M. / UPI - …
€3,30M
Plot of land in Mladost, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 6 996 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str   Area: 6996 sq. M. / 2 bedrooms…
€4,99M
Plot of land in Mladost, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 2 227 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, 8B, next to Petar Protich Str.   Area: 2227 sq. M /…
€2,35M
