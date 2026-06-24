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Houses for sale in Malko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Kalovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kalovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: 34195394We offer a house for sale in Kalovo villagePrice 40,000 eurosPopulated meat: Kal…
$45,506
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