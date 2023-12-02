Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Krasno selo
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Krasno selo, Bulgaria

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
€45,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir