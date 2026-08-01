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Hotels for sale in Karnobat, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Hotel 86 m² in Sokolovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 86 m²
Sokolovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Description of object: The village of Sokolovo is located only 7 km from Balchik, approximat…
$163,560
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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