  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria
  Kableshkovo
  Residential
  House
  Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Предлагаме просторна двуетажна къща в град Каблешково. Къщата е с площ от 105 кв.м и двор…
$211,696
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
