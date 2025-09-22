Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Kableshkovo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished two-story house with PANORAMIC SEA VIEW, private pool and park…
$221,533
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go