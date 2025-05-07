Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Kableshkovo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Vineyards Spa Resort complex, Ahe…
$71,488
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go