Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Iskar

Residential properties for sale in Iskar, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Apartment in Iskar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Iskar, Bulgaria
Area 69 m²
€45,485
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Iskar, Bulgaria
4 room house
Iskar, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€119,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Iskar, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir