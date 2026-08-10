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Residential properties for sale in Iskar, Bulgaria

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apartments
4
5 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/5
NO COMISION OF THE BUYER! DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartmen…
$350,687
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$74,636
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Busmantsi, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Busmantsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
$128,720
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$67,064
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Properties features in Iskar, Bulgaria

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