Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Ilinden

Residential properties for sale in Ilinden, Bulgaria

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
€110,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Ilinden, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir