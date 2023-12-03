Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Gotse Delchev
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria

сommercial property
3
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse / Industrial building with offices in Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria
Warehouse / Industrial building with offices
Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria
The estate is at the entrance of the city in Industrial zone and has total area of 18000 m2 …
€2,80M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir