Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Glavinitsa
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Glavinitsa, Bulgaria

1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Stefan Karadja, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Stefan Karadja, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Located at the very edge of a small and peaceful village, this well-maintained two-storey ho…
$24,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Glavinitsa, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go