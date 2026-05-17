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Bungalows for sale in General Toshevo, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Malina, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Malina, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Description of object: For sale is a charmingly renovated, unfurnished bungalow with two bed…
$79,107
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Malina, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Malina, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Description of object: Quietly situated, modernized bungalow with a large property, guesthou…
$147,589
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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