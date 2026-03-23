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Houses for sale in Elin Pelin, Bulgaria

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6 bedroom house in Novi han, Bulgaria
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6 bedroom house
Novi han, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
House for Sale: Novi Han, Pobit Kamak, Sofia Region (Direct from Owner) Semi-detached hou…
$580,846
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