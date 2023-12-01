Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Commercial 8 rooms with parking, with Online tour in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Commercial 8 rooms with parking, with Online tour
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Two buildings and large plot of land near Ruse IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this …
€75,000
per month
