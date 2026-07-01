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Сommercial property in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Commercial property 14 121 m² in Novo Oriahovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 14 121 m²
Novo Oriahovo, Bulgaria
Area 14 121 m²
#34242584Price: 863,132 eurosPopulation: Shkorpilovtsi, Varna regionTotal area: 14,121 sq m.…
$981,937
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